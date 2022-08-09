Walker Zimmerman: "It's not always easy" balancing World Cup anticipation

BLAINE, Minn. – The working assumption, health permitting and given his importance to the program over the past year, is that Walker Zimmerman will be in the starting XI when the US men’s national team begins Group B play on Nov. 21 against Wales at the Qatar 2022 World Cup .

The 29-year-old has become a key piece for the USMNT, featuring in 10 World Cup qualifiers as they returned to the World Cup by finishing third in the Concacaf Octagonal behind Canada and Mexico. He wasn’t in their first qualifying window (September 2021), but turned his chance into arguably being irreplaceable and prompting still-unanswered questions of who he’ll partner with after Atlanta United ’s Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon in early May.

“Certainly there are times where you let yourself, 'Oh wow we're almost 100 days out. Who's counting?' I promise you someone just informed me, I was not counting. It certainly seeps in every now and then.”

“It honestly is really difficult to not get ahead of yourself,” Zimmerman said on The Call Up’s live episode as 2022 MLS All-Star Week gets underway. “But you know if you really take a step back and think about it, the best way to prepare for Qatar is to prepare every day and every game with your club team. It's not always easy.

Make no mistake: Zimmerman’s rise is a direct byproduct of his form with Nashville SC, who rewarded him with a Designated Player contract in late April. That followed back-to-back MLS Defender of the Year awards (2020-21), becoming the ​​third player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons, following in the footsteps of Carlos Bocanegra (2002-03, Chicago Fire FC) and Chad Marshall (2008-09, Columbus Crew).

Asked what he’s most proud of when receiving that recognition – which follows his 2013 introduction to MLS with FC Dallas and previous time at LAFC, leading to 210 regular-season appearances – Zimmerman had a simple answer.

“I think the consistency piece,” he remarked to co-hosts Susannah Collins and Jillian Sakovits. “I think never being satisfied with kind of where you are. The first step you make from a rookie is, 'Okay can I see the field? You get on the field, now can I be a starter? Now can I be an All-Star and Defender of the Year?' The hard thing is – I told Sally my wife, as soon as I won in 2020, I was like, 'There's no time to celebrate. I want to win this thing again.'