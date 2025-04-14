Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8

Power and precision were on display among the AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 8. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Dani Pereira: His team was on the wrong side of a 5-1 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but Pereira brought some joy to Austin FC fans with a knuckling blast from distance in the 90th minute.

Luca de la Torre: San Diego FC’s hometown hero scored an exquisite goal, turning on the edge of the box and lofting his shot into the upper corner in a 3-2 defeat at the Colorado Rapids.

Diego Fagúndez: The veteran midfielder made history, reaching 150 regular-season goal contributions when he powered a long-range free kick into the top corner to earn the LA Galaxy a 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC.