Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

Golazos flowed like fine wine throughout Matchday 7. Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Jude Terry: The 17-year-old homegrown midfielder stunningly opened his scoring account, lacing a long-range curler into the upper-right corner in LAFC’s 2-1 loss at the Portland Timbers.

Eddi Tagseth: Nashville SC's Norwegian midfielder unleashed a blast from long distance after a layoff from Patrick Yazbek in a 2-1 win at Charlotte FC.