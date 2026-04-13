Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

Golazos flowed like fine wine throughout Matchday 7. Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.
Jude Terry: The 17-year-old homegrown midfielder stunningly opened his scoring account, lacing a long-range curler into the upper-right corner in LAFC’s 2-1 loss at the Portland Timbers.
Eddi Tagseth: Nashville SC's Norwegian midfielder unleashed a blast from long distance after a layoff from Patrick Yazbek in a 2-1 win at Charlotte FC.
Luca Bombino: San Diego FC's 19-year-old fullback lashed home a ferocious volley in a 2-1 loss against Minnesota United FC.
Diego Rossi: The Columbus Crew forward hopes to nab his second Goal of the Matchday honor this year after his dazzling equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Orlando City.