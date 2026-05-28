Max Arfsten: World Cup profile | USA & Columbus Crew defender

Arfsten is one of three MLS defenders on the USMNT roster, alongside center backs Tim Ream ( Charlotte FC ) and Miles Robinson ( FC Cincinnati ).

The Columbus Crew wingback will suit up for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Everything in Max’s life has led him to this moment ✨🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/V9vxJeIzTy

Arfsten has rolled that success into 2026, pacing the Crew with a joint-best eight goal contributions (4g/4a).

After developing under former head coach Wilfried Nancy, Arfsten burst onto the scene in 2024 and played a key role as Columbus won that season's Leagues Cup . He continued to catch eyes in 2025 and was named an MLS All-Star.

A SuperDraft selection by Columbus, Arfsten began his MLS career with the San Jose Earthquakes ' MLS NEXT Pro team.

International experience

Caps: 18

18 Goals: 1

Much like his MLS rise, Arfsten's national team career took off in 2025. He debuted in January and went on to make a program-high 16 appearances and contribute a team-best five assists during the calendar year.

Since the beginning of 2025, Arfsten has featured in all but two of the USMNT's matches and has locked down the left side of the defense alongside Fulham's Antonee "Jedi" Robinson.