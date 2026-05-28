Max Arfsten: World Cup profile | USA & Columbus Crew defender

Meet Max Arfsten.
The Columbus Crew wingback will suit up for the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Arfsten is one of three MLS defenders on the USMNT roster, alongside center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati).
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Fresno, California
MLS background
A SuperDraft selection by Columbus, Arfsten began his MLS career with the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team.
After developing under former head coach Wilfried Nancy, Arfsten burst onto the scene in 2024 and played a key role as Columbus won that season's Leagues Cup. He continued to catch eyes in 2025 and was named an MLS All-Star.
Arfsten has rolled that success into 2026, pacing the Crew with a joint-best eight goal contributions (4g/4a).
Awards & stats
- 14g/22a in 87 MLS appearances
- 2023 MLS Cup champion
- 2024 Leagues Cup champion
- 2025 MLS All-Star
International experience
- Caps: 18
- Goals: 1
Much like his MLS rise, Arfsten's national team career took off in 2025. He debuted in January and went on to make a program-high 16 appearances and contribute a team-best five assists during the calendar year.
Since the beginning of 2025, Arfsten has featured in all but two of the USMNT's matches and has locked down the left side of the defense alongside Fulham's Antonee "Jedi" Robinson.
This will be Arfsten's first World Cup.
World Cup schedule
The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).
The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.
How USA qualified
As co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, the US automatically qualified for the tournament.