Miles Robinson: World Cup profile | USA & FC Cincinnati defender

FC Cincinnati 's stalwart center back is prepared to represent the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Ahead of the 2024 campaign, Robinson joined FC Cincinnati as a free agent and has been a key piece of their backline ever since. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot alongside Evander and Kévin Denkey .

He was drafted by Atlanta United and spent seven seasons with the Five Stripes, rising to prominence as a two-time Best XI honoree.

Robinson has spent his entire club career in MLS.

After missing out on the 2022 edition of the tournament due to an achilles injury, Robinson is heading to his first-ever World Cup.

Since then, he's been a constant in national team camps whenever he is healthy, and adds valuable experience to the USMNT backline.

Robinson had his breakout USMNT moment at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup , when he scored the game-winning goal in the 117th minute to lift the United States to the Gold Cup title over rivals Mexico.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

World Cup schedule

The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).

The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

How USA qualified