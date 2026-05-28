Tim Ream: World Cup profile | USA & Charlotte FC defender

Charlotte FC 's veteran center back will provide leadership along the United States ' backline at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

For Club. For Country. For The Crown. pic.twitter.com/2IgvTvaF16

Ream returned stateside midway through the 2024 MLS campaign, joining Charlotte. He has featured regularly in The Crown's backline across the last three seasons.

While overseas, he spent 13 seasons with Bolton Wanderers and Fulham FC in both the Premier League and Championship.

Ream began his MLS career with Red Bull New York in 2010 and, after two successful seasons, moved to England.

Under USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the left-footed defender has often sported the captain's armband.

The center back played every minute of the USMNT's four games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, going from the periphery to a key starter.

The second-most capped player on the United States' World Cup roster, behind only AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Ream began his international career 16 years ago.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

World Cup schedule

The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).

The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

How USA qualified