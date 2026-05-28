Tim Ream: World Cup profile | USA & Charlotte FC defender

Meet Tim Ream.
Charlotte FC's veteran center back will provide leadership along the United States' backline at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ream is one of three MLS defenders on the USMNT roster, alongside Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati).
- Age: 38
- Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
MLS background
Ream began his MLS career with Red Bull New York in 2010 and, after two successful seasons, moved to England.
While overseas, he spent 13 seasons with Bolton Wanderers and Fulham FC in both the Premier League and Championship.
Ream returned stateside midway through the 2024 MLS campaign, joining Charlotte. He has featured regularly in The Crown's backline across the last three seasons.
Awards & stats
- 2g/3a in 105 MLS appearances
- 2010 MLS Rookie of the Year finalist
International experience
- Caps: 80
- Goals: 1
The second-most capped player on the United States' World Cup roster, behind only AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Ream began his international career 16 years ago.
The center back played every minute of the USMNT's four games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, going from the periphery to a key starter.
Under USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the left-footed defender has often sported the captain's armband.
World Cup schedule
The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.
The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
World Cup history
This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).
The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.
How USA qualified
As co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, the US automatically qualified for the tournament.