Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

From career goal No. 1 to 120, Matchday 7 produced some magical strikes, as the four nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday can prove. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Idan Toklomati: It was a dream first MLS goal for the 20-year-old Israeli international, who ran onto Pep Biel’s ball in behind, rounded Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis with a sensational first touch and slotted in the 90th-minute winner for Charlotte FC.

Jack McGlynn: The USMNT midfielder’s first goal for Houston Dynamo FC was also a match-winner. After a slick backheel pass from Griffin Dorsey, the 21-year-old executed an outstanding solo run before unleashing a left-footed finish past the outstretched arms of LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Josef Martínez: The Venezuelan talisman turned back the clock by netting his MLS-record seventh hat trick in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 6-1 rout of D.C. United, which was capped by an audacious stoppage-time chip over rooted goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong.