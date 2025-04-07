Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

From career goal No. 1 to 120, Matchday 7 produced some magical strikes, as the four nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday can prove. As always, vote here for your favorite.
Idan Toklomati: It was a dream first MLS goal for the 20-year-old Israeli international, who ran onto Pep Biel’s ball in behind, rounded Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis with a sensational first touch and slotted in the 90th-minute winner for Charlotte FC.
Jack McGlynn: The USMNT midfielder’s first goal for Houston Dynamo FC was also a match-winner. After a slick backheel pass from Griffin Dorsey, the 21-year-old executed an outstanding solo run before unleashing a left-footed finish past the outstretched arms of LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Josef Martínez: The Venezuelan talisman turned back the clock by netting his MLS-record seventh hat trick in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 6-1 rout of D.C. United, which was capped by an audacious stoppage-time chip over rooted goalkeeper Kim Joon-Hong.
Federico Bernardeschi: The Italian’s first-half stoppage-time goal against Inter Miami CF on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire was magical. Somehow the Toronto FC Designated Player wriggled free of three Miami defenders in the box before poking the ball past Drake Callender with the outside of his right foot.