Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6

Unlike plastic eggs hidden in backyards, there was no missing those sweet golazos from Matchday 6.
Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.
Zavier Gozo: Audacious might be the best way to describe the 19-year-old's volley from just outside the box in Real Salt Lake's 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Emil Forsberg: Red Bull New York's captain opened his 2026 account in style with a stunning free kick that went bar down in a 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.
Wessam Abou Ali: The Palestine international struck for a brace, including this turn and world-class strike, as the Columbus Crew picked up their first win of the season, a 3-1 triumph at Atlanta United.
Juan Mosquera: The Colombian defender latched onto a Vancouver clearance and smashed a full volley out of the air and into the top left corner in the Portland Timbers' 3-2 Cascadia defeat.