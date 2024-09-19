Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 33

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Midweek games and midweek golazos go hand-in-hand in MLS. Case in point: Matchday 33. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Alexey Miranchuk: Atlanta United's new DP opened his Five Stripes account with a top-corner stunner that salvaged a late 2-2 draw against Supporters' Shield-leading Inter Miami.

Anderson Julio: It takes a whole lot of skill, not to mention chutzpah, to pull off Julio's insane shot from midfield – the first of two goals scored by the Ecuadorian, who paced Real Salt Lake to a 3-2 home win over FC Dallas.

Bobby Wood: The former USMNT striker's sweet hit from the edge of the box gave goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois no chance whatsoever in New England's 2-2 draw with CF Montréal.

Tom Pearce: Montréal got a golazo of their own Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, courtesy of Pearce's brilliant free kick that helped them overcome a two-goal deficit and escape with a road point.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
