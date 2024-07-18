Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27

MLSsoccer staff

The LA Galaxy are used to star power at this point, but it's not often they put two players in the AT&T Goal of the Matchday voting. So let's get to it, and make sure to cast your vote for some beautiful strikes from midweek action.

Quinn Sullivan: While his brother, Cavan Sullivan, took much of the shine on Matchday 27, becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in MLS, Quinn curled a brilliant strike from outside the box as the Philadelphia Union trounced the New England Revolution 5-1.

Riqui Puig: Puig is anything but a stranger to Goal of the Matchday nominations, and his audacious chip from inside the box proved to be the winning goal for the Galaxy in their 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, pushing them into top spot in the Western Conference.

Diego Gómez: Sneaking behind backlines and staying onside is a massive challenge in 2024. Not only did Diego Gómez do that, but he blasted a sharp-angle finish past Sean Johnson to help propel Inter Miami CF to a 3-1 win over Toronto FC.

Diego Fagúndez: Could Diego Fagúndez be considered one of the best to ever play in MLS? Still just 29 years old, he scored the opening goal with a nice first touch, and a better volley as the Galaxy beat Colorado 3-2.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali
Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy, Inter Miami gain momentum
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: LA Galaxy, Inter Miami gain momentum
MLS announces significant roster rule changes
League Announcement

MLS announces significant roster rule changes
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27
Marco Reus: LA Galaxy coach addresses transfer links

Marco Reus: LA Galaxy coach addresses transfer links
Video
Video
PK Goal: T. Magno vs. ATL, 82'
0:57

PK Goal: T. Magno vs. ATL, 82'
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:05

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
FC Cincinnati: Alarm bells without Lucho Acosta?
2:12
MLS Wrap-Up

FC Cincinnati: Alarm bells without Lucho Acosta?
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 27!
25:15

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 27!