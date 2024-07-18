Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 27

The LA Galaxy are used to star power at this point, but it's not often they put two players in the AT&T Goal of the Matchday voting. So let's get to it, and make sure to cast your vote for some beautiful strikes from midweek action.

Quinn Sullivan: While his brother, Cavan Sullivan, took much of the shine on Matchday 27, becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in MLS, Quinn curled a brilliant strike from outside the box as the Philadelphia Union trounced the New England Revolution 5-1.

Riqui Puig: Puig is anything but a stranger to Goal of the Matchday nominations, and his audacious chip from inside the box proved to be the winning goal for the Galaxy in their 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, pushing them into top spot in the Western Conference.

Diego Gómez: Sneaking behind backlines and staying onside is a massive challenge in 2024. Not only did Diego Gómez do that, but he blasted a sharp-angle finish past Sean Johnson to help propel Inter Miami CF to a 3-1 win over Toronto FC.