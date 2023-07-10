Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24

The 2023 MLS All-Stars laced up their shooting boots during Matchday 24, shaping most of the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday field.

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig unleashed a top-corner rocket to seal a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. The Spanish sensation has helped propel LA to a 3W-0L-4D stretch, resurrecting their season.

FC Cincinnati left back Álvaro Barreal linked up with Luciano Acosta, cutting back onto his left after a nutmeg-style through ball and toe-poking home a nutmeg finish to the far post. That strike, Barreal’s third of the year, completed a 2-2 comeback draw at Charlotte FC for the Supporters’ Shield leaders.

New York City FC homegrown Justin Haak’s first-ever MLS goal was a beauty, setting himself up for a top-corner volley in their 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew. Haak, not part of the July 19 match vs. Arsenal, began the move with a sharp run out of midfield before Santiago Rodríguez picked him out.