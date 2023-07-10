Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

The 2023 MLS All-Stars laced up their shooting boots during Matchday 24, shaping most of the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday field.

LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig unleashed a top-corner rocket to seal a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union. The Spanish sensation has helped propel LA to a 3W-0L-4D stretch, resurrecting their season.

FC Cincinnati left back Álvaro Barreal linked up with Luciano Acosta, cutting back onto his left after a nutmeg-style through ball and toe-poking home a nutmeg finish to the far post. That strike, Barreal’s third of the year, completed a 2-2 comeback draw at Charlotte FC for the Supporters’ Shield leaders.

Though he didn’t score himself, Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera orchestrated a stunning team move in a 2-2 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City. The Mexican international went full “champagne football” mode, completing one-touch passes that led to Aliyu Ibrahim’s empty-net finish.

New York City FC homegrown Justin Haak’s first-ever MLS goal was a beauty, setting himself up for a top-corner volley in their 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew. Haak, not part of the July 19 match vs. Arsenal, began the move with a sharp run out of midfield before Santiago Rodríguez picked him out.

Check out all of the nominees below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Tyler Boyd wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 23
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Colorado Rapids sign DP striker Rafael Navarro from Palmeiras
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign DP striker Rafael Navarro from Palmeiras
Team of the Matchday: Seattle Sounders turn corner in Matchday 24
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Seattle Sounders turn corner in Matchday 24
2023 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events

2023 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24
New England Revolution vs Atlanta United: Pick the Revs to bounce back against Atlanta

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United: Pick the Revs to bounce back against Atlanta
Your Monday Kickoff: LA Galaxy peaking in time for a playoff run?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: LA Galaxy peaking in time for a playoff run?
More News
Video
Video
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:52

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 8, 2023
6:51

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 8, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union | July 8, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union | July 8, 2023
More Video