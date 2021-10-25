Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 32

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Like late-game drama? Especially with Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning on the line?

The four candidates for Week 32's AT&T Goal of the Week brought that and more.

Sebastian Lletget latched onto Samuel Grandsir's service to poke home an 83rd-minute equalizer and give the LA Galaxy a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas. Benji Kikanovic also struck for a second-half equalizer, guiding home a first-time finish off Cristian Espinoza's sublime cross as the San Jose Earthquakes shared the points with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The latest leveler came from Jozy Altidore, who blasted a free kick around a four-man wall in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for Toronto FC and push rival CF Montréal below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

And in the teamwork to make the dream work moment of the weekend, Johnny Russell tucked the ball inside the far post for the 79th-minute winner at Seattle, capping a 38-pass sequence in Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 victory.

