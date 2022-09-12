Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30

What’s a common thread for most nominees in Week 30’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting, you might ask? From dead-center, top-tier finishes from just outside the penalty area.

That theme began in the Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at CF Montréal on Friday night, as midfielder Lucas Zelarayan hit an outside-the-boot stunner past goalkeeper James Pantemis. It was a second-crack effort from the Armenian international, whose initial shot got blocked before doubling the Crew’s advantage.

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada got the memo in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC, bending home the eventual game-winner with conviction. The aspiring Argentine international, after some fancy close-control footwork, bent an upper-90 blast past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg – the latest golazo from MLS’s most-expensive incoming transfer (reported $16 million from Independiente last offseason).

LAFC forward Cristian Arango joined the fun in their eventual 2-1 loss at FC Dallas, giving the 10-man visitors a first-half lead with a chip over goalkeeper Maarten Paes. The brilliance behind the play, though, was Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini’s masterful trivela assist over the FCD backline.