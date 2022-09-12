Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

What’s a common thread for most nominees in Week 30’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting, you might ask? From dead-center, top-tier finishes from just outside the penalty area.

That theme began in the Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at CF Montréal on Friday night, as midfielder Lucas Zelarayan hit an outside-the-boot stunner past goalkeeper James Pantemis. It was a second-crack effort from the Armenian international, whose initial shot got blocked before doubling the Crew’s advantage.

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada got the memo in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC, bending home the eventual game-winner with conviction. The aspiring Argentine international, after some fancy close-control footwork, bent an upper-90 blast past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg – the latest golazo from MLS’s most-expensive incoming transfer (reported $16 million from Independiente last offseason).

LAFC forward Cristian Arango joined the fun in their eventual 2-1 loss at FC Dallas, giving the 10-man visitors a first-half lead with a chip over goalkeeper Maarten Paes. The brilliance behind the play, though, was Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini’s masterful trivela assist over the FCD backline.

Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis broke the trend, clinching a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at home. The speedster went 1-on-1 against left back Luis Martins, beat him to the outside and rifled his shot under the crossbar.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

CF Montréal's Djordje Mihailovic wins Week 29 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 29
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30?
FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 30 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 30 Continental Player of the Week
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 30

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 30
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders roar back in Week 30
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Tuesday or Wednesday (Week 31)
More News
Video
Video
Why Philly are now the favorites over LAFC for the Supporters’ Shield
1:19:07

Why Philly are now the favorites over LAFC for the Supporters’ Shield
Montréal clinch playoffs, Cincy's goalfest, Jesus Ferreira delivers & MORE
26:07
MLS Review Show

Montréal clinch playoffs, Cincy's goalfest, Jesus Ferreira delivers & MORE
Chicho's chip, Almada's curler | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:43

Chicho's chip, Almada's curler | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 30 in MLS!
24:42

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 30 in MLS!
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023