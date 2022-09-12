Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 30

What’s a common thread for most nominees in Week 30’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting, you might ask? From dead-center, top-tier finishes from just outside the penalty area.
That theme began in the Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at CF Montréal on Friday night, as midfielder Lucas Zelarayan hit an outside-the-boot stunner past goalkeeper James Pantemis. It was a second-crack effort from the Armenian international, whose initial shot got blocked before doubling the Crew’s advantage.
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada got the memo in a 4-2 win over Toronto FC, bending home the eventual game-winner with conviction. The aspiring Argentine international, after some fancy close-control footwork, bent an upper-90 blast past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg – the latest golazo from MLS’s most-expensive incoming transfer (reported $16 million from Independiente last offseason).
LAFC forward Cristian Arango joined the fun in their eventual 2-1 loss at FC Dallas, giving the 10-man visitors a first-half lead with a chip over goalkeeper Maarten Paes. The brilliance behind the play, though, was Italian center back Giorgio Chiellini’s masterful trivela assist over the FCD backline.
Colorado Rapids winger Jonathan Lewis broke the trend, clinching a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at home. The speedster went 1-on-1 against left back Luis Martins, beat him to the outside and rifled his shot under the crossbar.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.