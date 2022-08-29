Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 27

Are free kicks or Italian-style golazos more your cup of cappuccino? That’s the choice before fans in AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting for Week 27.

The free kicks started Friday with Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez, whose first-half golazo set the tone for a 4-1 thumping of Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC – arguably the most memorable night since Q2 Stadium opened a year ago.

Insigne pulled out the acrobatics on a whipped-in corner kick to open the scoring at Bank of America Stadium, then Bernardeschi’s far-post curler sealed a huge road result for the Reds.