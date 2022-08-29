Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 27

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Are free kicks or Italian-style golazos more your cup of cappuccino? That’s the choice before fans in AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting for Week 27.

The free kicks started Friday with Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez, whose first-half golazo set the tone for a 4-1 thumping of Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC – arguably the most memorable night since Q2 Stadium opened a year ago.

Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuain joined the set-piece fun Saturday with a strike that opened their 3-1 loss at the New York Red Bulls. The Argentine legend picked out the top corner with a venomous effort, reminiscent of his first-ever MLS goal from the 2020 campaign.

Toronto FC’s new superstars each served up stunners of their own in a 2-0 win Saturday at Charlotte FC, with Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi turning provider for their fellow Designated Player.

Insigne pulled out the acrobatics on a whipped-in corner kick to open the scoring at Bank of America Stadium, then Bernardeschi’s far-post curler sealed a huge road result for the Reds.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

