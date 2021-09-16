Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 25

Recovered yet? Week 25 of the MLS season provided a wild whirlwind of action, featuring not just more rollercoaster drama in the battle for playoff places but spectacular goals aplenty. Narrowing the list of contenders for AT&T Goal of the Week to just four was far from an easy task.

Any one of Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez's incredible hat trick of goals could have made the cut, but in the end it's the San Jose Earthquakes' creator's ankle-breaking second goal that gets the nod. Then there's a similarly devastating dribble and finish from Atlanta United's new Designated Player Luiz Araujo to get his first goal in MLS.

The how about Michael Barrios' "how did he do that?" goal with the outside of the right foot from the goalline in the Colorado Rapids' thrilling draw with the Portland Timbers. Did he mean it? Does it matter?

And finally, there's a goal from NYCFC's Maxi Moralez featuring a sublime assist from Jesus Medina.