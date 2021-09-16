Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 25

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Recovered yet? Week 25 of the MLS season provided a wild whirlwind of action, featuring not just more rollercoaster drama in the battle for playoff places but spectacular goals aplenty. Narrowing the list of contenders for AT&T Goal of the Week to just four was far from an easy task.

Any one of Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez's incredible hat trick of goals could have made the cut, but in the end it's the San Jose Earthquakes' creator's ankle-breaking second goal that gets the nod. Then there's a similarly devastating dribble and finish from Atlanta United's new Designated Player Luiz Araujo to get his first goal in MLS.

The how about Michael Barrios' "how did he do that?" goal with the outside of the right foot from the goalline in the Colorado Rapids' thrilling draw with the Portland Timbers. Did he mean it? Does it matter?

And finally, there's a goal from NYCFC's Maxi Moralez featuring a sublime assist from Jesus Medina.

Make your choice of the best of an outstanding bunch below or at Twitter.com/ MLS.

Goal of the Week

DC United's Ola Kamara wins MLS Player of the Week after hat trick vs. Chicago

National Soccer Hall of Fame expands maximum class size ahead of 2022 vote

Who are the 10 youngest players ever signed to an MLS contract?

NYCFC sign 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to homegrown deal
Transfer Tracker

MLS 2021 awards: One candidate for every MLS team
Four ways Inter Miami CF have rescued their 2021 season
Mid-Week Madness! Check out these amazing goals from Week 25!
Breaking down the top moments from a wild Week 25!
Chofis scores incredible hat trick for San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake
Watch MLS in 15 from SJ vs. RSL | September 15, 2021
