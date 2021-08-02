Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 16

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Could there be a back-to-back AT&T Goal of the Week winner?

After taking home the honors last week, red-hot New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou is once again among the nominees for Week 16. And just like last week, Bou's effort, this time against the New York Red Bulls, came courtesy of a rocket that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar.

Bou faces some stiff competition this go-around, though, not least from LA Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson. The recent recruit from France earned a place among the nominees for his stunning bicycle kick that opened the scoring in the Galaxy's win over Portland. Also among the contenders is Josef Martinez for his first-time shot from distance in Atlanta's losing effort to rivals Orlando City. Finally, there's a precision strike from Jesus Ferreira for his first goal of the season in FC Dallas' win at Sporting Kansas City.

Vote for your favorite below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

