Video Review drama & Nico Lodeiro heroics: Seattle Sounders near CCL history vs. Pumas

But even he needed a minute in the wake of his Seattle Sounders ’ tense, tumultuous 2-2 draw with Pumas UNAM in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions League Final in Mexico City Wednesday night.

Brian Schmetzer is an astute student of the beautiful game who often shares insightful perspectives with reporters during his postgame press conferences.

“I'm not quite sure,” the head coach said when asked for his impressions of the pulsating match, marked by three penalty kicks and ample Video Review drama above and beyond the usual intensity of this continental tournament. “It might take me until we're halfway back home to really understand what happened in the game. It certainly was an interesting game.”

His side conceded nearly as many goals in these 90 minutes at rain-soaked Estadio Olimpico Universitario as they had in the entire tournament up to this point (three), falling behind 2-0 just after halftime due to a Juan Ignacio Dinenno brace as Los Felinos soaked up the adulation of their vibrant home supporters.

Seattle attacking stars Raul Ruidiaz, Nico Lodeiro and Jordan Morris looked off their usual rhythm. Cristian Roldan suffered one hard foul after another with no yellow cards in sight. And center backs Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Xavier Arreaga showed some costly jitters at decisive moments, particularly on the first-half play that led to a PK earned, then eventually finished by Dinenno after Stefan Frei saved his first bid but was judged to have left his line early.

Stomachs churned along Puget Sound – and beyond – at the prospect of yet another MLS heartbreak vs. Liga MX opposition, amid a signature outbreak of Concacaf craziness, in a CCL final.