Victor Rivas named 2023 MLS Referee of the Year

Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization today announced Victor Rivas as the 2023 MLS Referee of the Year. It is the first time Rivas has earned this distinction.

Rivas, who made his MLS officiating debut in May 2018 when Minnesota United FC played the San Jose Earthquakes, has officiated 82 MLS regular-season games. He was the fourth official in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles and is currently in his first full year on the FIFA international panel, representing PRO and U.S. Soccer at the 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship.

Another career highlight for Rivas includes serving as the fourth official during the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final match between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC.

Nominated by a selection process that included executives from the Professional Referee Organization, candidates were voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and MLS players.

MLS Referee of the Year Winners

  • 2023: Victor Rivas
  • 2022: Ismail Elfath
  • 2021: Robert Sibiga
  • 2020: Ismail Elfath
  • 2019: Allen Chapman
  • 2018: Alan Kelly
  • 2017: Allen Chapman
  • 2016: Alan Kelly
  • 2015: Alan Kelly
  • 2014: Mark Geiger
  • 2013: Hilario Grajeda
  • 2012: Silviu Petrescu
  • 2011: Mark Geiger
  • 2010: Kevin Stott
  • 2009: Alex Prus
  • 2008: Jair Marrufo
  • 2007: Brian Hall
  • 2006: Brian Hall
  • 2005: Brian Hall
  • 2004: Abiodun Okulaja
  • 2003: Brian Hall
  • 2002: Kevin Terry
  • 2001: Paul Tamberino
  • 2000: Paul Tamberino
  • 1999: Paul Tamberino
  • 1998: Paul Tamberino
  • 1997: Esse Baharmast
