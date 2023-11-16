Victor Rivas named 2023 MLS Referee of the Year

Rivas, who made his MLS officiating debut in May 2018 when Minnesota United FC played the San Jose Earthquakes, has officiated 82 MLS regular-season games. He was the fourth official in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles and is currently in his first full year on the FIFA international panel, representing PRO and U.S. Soccer at the 2023 Concacaf Men’s U-17 Championship.