"Very sad": Boniek Garcia to depart Houston Dynamo FC after 10 years

Honduran legend Boniek Garcia has departed Houston Dynamo FC a decade after joining the MLS club, announcing Monday that he’s entering free agency with his contract set to expire after the 2021 season.

Now 37, he's recorded 13 goals and 39 assists across 235 league games. The two-time FIFA World Cup veteran is the fourth player to feature for the Dynamo in over 200 matches.

“It is difficult, very sad that after 10 years with you, I’m saying goodbye to what has been my second home. The Houston Dynamo is an institution of which I am very proud, in which I have grown and enjoyed to the fullest during each year, month, week, day, hour, minute and second that I have belonged to it,” García said in a message posted on social media.