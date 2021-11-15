"Very sad": Boniek Garcia to depart Houston Dynamo FC after 10 years

Honduran legend Boniek Garcia has departed Houston Dynamo FC a decade after joining the MLS club, announcing Monday that he’s entering free agency with his contract set to expire after the 2021 season.
Now 37, he's recorded 13 goals and 39 assists across 235 league games. The two-time FIFA World Cup veteran is the fourth player to feature for the Dynamo in over 200 matches.
“It is difficult, very sad that after 10 years with you, I’m saying goodbye to what has been my second home. The Houston Dynamo is an institution of which I am very proud, in which I have grown and enjoyed to the fullest during each year, month, week, day, hour, minute and second that I have belonged to it,” García said in a message posted on social media.
“Special thanks to the fans, to each of you, for accepting me, supporting me, motivating me, living with me every moment. For you, I tried to get up every time I fell, and when I did, I always tried to stand up and be even stronger.”
The highly-versatile midfielder joined Houston in 2012 as the second Designated Player in club history. He helped them win the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup title in 2018.
He joined the Dynamo after making his name at Olimpia, a Concacaf Champions League regular. His 134 caps with Los Catrachos are the fourth-most in program history.
“Few players identify with the Dynamo like Oscar Boniek García. He is without a doubt one of the greatest and most beloved players to don that orange jersey,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said. “When we look at everything he has accomplished on and off the field here in Houston, we are eternally grateful to Boniek. He made his ambitions clear and we look forward to welcoming him back to PNC Stadium in the future to celebrate his career.”