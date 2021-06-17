VERDE! LISTOS! Watch Matthew McConaughey fire up Austin FC players before home opener

Check out the call-and-response below, with McConaughey shouting “Verde!” and the players countering with “Listos!”

Before the expansion club opens Q2 Stadium with a Saturday evening match against the San Jose Earthquakes (9 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter), McConaughey swung by first-team training to lead the players in chants that’ll soon envelop the latest MLS soccer-specific stadium.

Austin FC co-owner and minister of culture Matthew McConaughey can hardly contain his excitement.

With a full-capacity crowd of 20,500 fans, Q2 Stadium promises to be a sight to behold. Austin FC supporters have been traveling to away matches in significant numbers, and will soon experience what they’ve been eagerly anticipating.

Before facing San Jose, Austin played their first eight games of the 2021 MLS season on the road. They went 2W-4L-2D during that stretch, with goalkeeper Brad Stuver a clear standout and DP forward Cecilio Dominguez scoring a team-high three goals. Defensive midfielder Alex Ring and center back Matt Besler, two league veterans, have been crucial as well.

Will players join the raucous in-game atmosphere that’s sure to engulf Q2 Stadium? Their focus will likely lie elsewhere, but there’s no doubt that they’ll soak in every second.