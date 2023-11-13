Venezuela vs. Ecuador: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Venezuela have a crucial opportunity at home to prove they're real qualification contenders against an Ecuador side that also projects to be a top-six bubble team when all is said and done.

So far, Venezuela – who have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup – are enjoying a surprise to start to their 2026 campaign, knocking off Chile and Paraguay and tying Brazil to earn a fourth-place spot on the table. Ecuador have enjoyed a solid start to their campaign after opening with a 1-0 loss to World Cup-winners Argentina, rebounding with a big 2-1 upset victory over Uruguay. A subsequent 2-1 victory at Bolivia and scoreless draw vs. Colombia leaves them in sixth place (2W-1D-1L record).