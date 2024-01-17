Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Simon Becher to Danish team

Simon Becher - Vancouver Whitecaps - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred Simon Becher to Danish second-division side AC Horsens, the club announced Wednesday. They also maintain a sell-on fee.

Becher departs with 8g/2a in 26 games across all competitions. A first-round 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick, he started with Vancouver's MLS NEXT Pro squad before reaching the first team.

"Simon has improved tremendously since first joining our club in 2022, which is a credit to him as well as a byproduct of the integration with our MLS NEXT Pro team," Vancouver sporting Axel Schuster said in a release.

"With successful development comes increasing interest in our players. This transfer makes sense for all parties, as it allows us to continue to build our roster while giving Simon a platform to move forward in his career. We wish Simon all the best."

With Becher exiting, Brian White and Levonte Johnson are Vancouver's top striker options. They also have an open Designated Player spot.

The Whitecaps have the earliest competitive match of any MLS team in 2024, beginning their Concacaf Champions Cup series vs. Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL on Feb. 7. Their regular season starts March 2 vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC Simon Becher

Related Stories

Atlanta United sign Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau
Colorado Rapids sign SuperDraft picks Frederick, Jones & Stewart-Baynes
More News
More News
Why every MLS team should feel optimistic as 2024 preseason begins

Why every MLS team should feel optimistic as 2024 preseason begins
Atlanta United sign Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau
Colorado Rapids sign SuperDraft picks Frederick, Jones & Stewart-Baynes
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign SuperDraft picks Frederick, Jones & Stewart-Baynes
Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Simon Becher to Danish team
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Simon Becher to Danish team
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video