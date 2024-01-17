Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Simon Becher to Danish team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred Simon Becher to Danish second-division side AC Horsens, the club announced Wednesday. They also maintain a sell-on fee.
Becher departs with 8g/2a in 26 games across all competitions. A first-round 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick, he started with Vancouver's MLS NEXT Pro squad before reaching the first team.
"Simon has improved tremendously since first joining our club in 2022, which is a credit to him as well as a byproduct of the integration with our MLS NEXT Pro team," Vancouver sporting Axel Schuster said in a release.
"With successful development comes increasing interest in our players. This transfer makes sense for all parties, as it allows us to continue to build our roster while giving Simon a platform to move forward in his career. We wish Simon all the best."
With Becher exiting, Brian White and Levonte Johnson are Vancouver's top striker options. They also have an open Designated Player spot.
The Whitecaps have the earliest competitive match of any MLS team in 2024, beginning their Concacaf Champions Cup series vs. Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL on Feb. 7. Their regular season starts March 2 vs. Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
