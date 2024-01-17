Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Simon Becher to Danish team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred Simon Becher to Danish second-division side AC Horsens, the club announced Wednesday. They also maintain a sell-on fee.

Becher departs with 8g/2a in 26 games across all competitions. A first-round 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick, he started with Vancouver's MLS NEXT Pro squad before reaching the first team.

"Simon has improved tremendously since first joining our club in 2022, which is a credit to him as well as a byproduct of the integration with our MLS NEXT Pro team," Vancouver sporting Axel Schuster said in a release.