Toronto FC acquire German midfielder Niklas Dorsch

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired midfielder Niklas Dorsch from 2. Bundesliga side Heidenheim, the club announced Tuesday.

Dorsch is under contract through the 2030-31 MLS season and will occupy an international roster slot.

Toronto reportedly paid a $4.2 million transfer fee, plus add-ons, to land the 28-year-old former German youth international.

"We are excited to welcome Niklas to Toronto," said general manager Jason Hernandez.

"Niklas joins us after several seasons in strong European competition. His skillset, mentality, and work rate will be a welcome addition to our midfield. We look forward to Niklas playing a big role at the club for years to come.”

Dorsch contributed 5g/12a in 133 appearances across two stints with Heidenheim.

After developing in Bayern Munich's youth system, he also featured for Bundesliga side FC Augsburg and Belgian Pro League side Gent.

Dorsch joins Canadian international Jonathan Osorio and US international Djordje Mihailovic as leaders in Toronto's midfield, adding even more veteran experience.