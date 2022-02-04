Vancouver Whitecaps acquire midfielder Sebastian Berhalter in trade with Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- VAN receive: Sebastian Berhalter
- CLB receive: $50k GAM, conditional GAM, transfer add-on
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired midfielder Sebastian Berhalter in a trade with the Columbus Crew, the clubs announced Friday.
Vancouver have sent Columbus $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $50,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Additionally, Columbus will receive a percentage of the fee if Berhalter is transferred abroad.
“Sebastian is a young player we’ve identified within the league who adds depth to our defensive midfield position as he brings high intensity in the press, strong work ethic and rates highly in defensive contributions,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “He will be added to our supplemental roster as we will continue to keep the door open for a more senior player at this position.”
Berhalter, the son of US men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter, joined Columbus in 2020 as a homegrown player. He made nine appearances (four starts) during the Crew’s 2020 MLS Cup title run.
Berhalter spent 2021 on loan at Austin FC, making 18 appearances (five starts).
“We would like to thank Sebastian for his contributions to the club while a member of the first team and the academy,” Columbus president & general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “It’s important for young players to get regular MLS minutes, and ultimately we felt this trade would prove to be beneficial for both Sebastian’s career and for our club. He will always be a member of the Crew family and we wish him all the best in Vancouver.”
Berhalter won't have to wait long to face his old team, as Vancouver travel to Columbus for their 2022 season opener on Feb. 26.