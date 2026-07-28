Lucas Herrington credits Colorado Rapids for World Cup breakout

“I just love playing football. I’d rather be on the pitch than off it. I’m just so happy whenever I can play against the best players in the world. It was an honor for me to play at the World Cup and every week for the Rapids.”

“I just go out there and try to do my best every time, for whoever I’m playing for, whether it’s the national team or the Rapids. I’m trying to do that every game; I believe in my own abilities to get out of situations.

“Obviously I believe in myself. Every chance I get to step onto the field is a pleasure, an honor,” Herrington told MLSsoccer.com during a one-on-one conversation ahead of Wednesday’s match vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

It’s been a spectacular ascent, and in some ways comparable to a Hollywood script. But Herrington refuses to get out over his skis. For the young star, he takes it one day at a time.

Back to present day, where the 18-year-old center back is a locked-in starter for the Colorado Rapids , a FIFA World Cup veteran and now an MLS All-Star.

Lucas Herrington was largely unknown on the global stage, having only just completed his first professional season with Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.

“I loved every minute. Being thrown into those games, I love playing those games, so to be given the trust by the coaching staff and the players is special.”

“It was special. It’s a dream come true to play at the World Cup and represent my country at the World Cup,” Herrington gleamed about the Socceroos' Round of 32 finish.

Nowhere was that more prevalent than at the 2026 World Cup, where, after not featuring in the Socceroos’ first two contests, Herrington was relied upon in multiple key moments during their final three games, all of which were must-win matches.

But Herrington has proven time and time again that he’s up for the challenge. Even at 18 years old, the young Australian displays incredible composure and wisdom well beyond his years, a quality that hasn’t gone unnoticed across MLS and the entire world.

Herrington's rise from A-League newcomer to one of the world’s top emerging center back prospects is, in a word, astounding.

So PROUD of Lucas Herrington’s performance on the world’s biggest stage. The youngest MLS player ever to appear in a FIFA World Cup, representing Australia, the Colorado Rapids, and our community with pride. At 18, this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/qDElc7OuVr

“It’s been awesome. Some massive names here in the world of football. Also, some exciting young players as well, like Julian [Hall] and Zavier [Gozo]," he added. "I’ve been hanging out with those two since I got here … They're similar age to me and so we get along pretty well.”

“It’s a massive event for the league, massive event for myself," Herrington said. "So, I’m so glad to be here and I can’t wait for the game on Wednesday, and everything that’s coming up.”

This week’s MLS All-Star events have given the 6-foot-4 center back a chance to reflect on how far he’s come in such a short time, while also enjoying the accolades bestowed upon him.

Proving ground

Although it’s clear Herrington has all the tools to develop into one of the world’s top defenders, he credits MLS for playing a huge role in helping his career progress at such a rapid rate.

“The games we play, 75,000 [fans] against Inter Miami was a massive moment. It was a massive moment for the club, a massive moment for me. And that just prepared me for the World Cup, playing in front of those crowds,” he remarked.

“Playing every week in MLS has really given me the platform to go improve and get better every week. To make my national team debut, that wouldn’t have happened without the opportunity to play in MLS. I’ll always be grateful to the Rapids and the league for that. I love this.”

Despite still being a teenager, Herrington has never been afraid to test himself. Even if that meant embarking on a journey to play his club soccer in a new country – and city – over 8,000 miles from his hometown.

The Rapids have been there for him every step of the way, helping create a smooth transition that made him feel as at home as possible in the Rocky Mountains.

“It’s been massive. You’ve got some very, very talented and experienced players on the Rapids that have shown me the ropes of MLS at the beginning of playing overseas,” the Brisbane native emphasized.