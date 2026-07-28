Lucas Herrington credits Colorado Rapids for World Cup breakout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Flash back to one year ago today.
Lucas Herrington was largely unknown on the global stage, having only just completed his first professional season with Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.
Back to present day, where the 18-year-old center back is a locked-in starter for the Colorado Rapids, a FIFA World Cup veteran and now an MLS All-Star.
It’s been a spectacular ascent, and in some ways comparable to a Hollywood script. But Herrington refuses to get out over his skis. For the young star, he takes it one day at a time.
“Obviously I believe in myself. Every chance I get to step onto the field is a pleasure, an honor,” Herrington told MLSsoccer.com during a one-on-one conversation ahead of Wednesday’s match vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
“I just go out there and try to do my best every time, for whoever I’m playing for, whether it’s the national team or the Rapids. I’m trying to do that every game; I believe in my own abilities to get out of situations.
“I just love playing football. I’d rather be on the pitch than off it. I’m just so happy whenever I can play against the best players in the world. It was an honor for me to play at the World Cup and every week for the Rapids.”
Aussie ascent
Herrington's rise from A-League newcomer to one of the world’s top emerging center back prospects is, in a word, astounding.
But Herrington has proven time and time again that he’s up for the challenge. Even at 18 years old, the young Australian displays incredible composure and wisdom well beyond his years, a quality that hasn’t gone unnoticed across MLS and the entire world.
Nowhere was that more prevalent than at the 2026 World Cup, where, after not featuring in the Socceroos’ first two contests, Herrington was relied upon in multiple key moments during their final three games, all of which were must-win matches.
“It was special. It’s a dream come true to play at the World Cup and represent my country at the World Cup,” Herrington gleamed about the Socceroos' Round of 32 finish.
“I loved every minute. Being thrown into those games, I love playing those games, so to be given the trust by the coaching staff and the players is special.”
Teenage dreams
This week’s MLS All-Star events have given the 6-foot-4 center back a chance to reflect on how far he’s come in such a short time, while also enjoying the accolades bestowed upon him.
“It’s a massive event for the league, massive event for myself," Herrington said. "So, I’m so glad to be here and I can’t wait for the game on Wednesday, and everything that’s coming up.”
It’s even provided the opportunity to make a few new friends, with fellow young stars – Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall and Real Salt Lake midfielder Zavier Gozo – also receiving their first All-Star selections.
“It’s been awesome. Some massive names here in the world of football. Also, some exciting young players as well, like Julian [Hall] and Zavier [Gozo]," he added. "I’ve been hanging out with those two since I got here … They're similar age to me and so we get along pretty well.”
Proving ground
Although it’s clear Herrington has all the tools to develop into one of the world’s top defenders, he credits MLS for playing a huge role in helping his career progress at such a rapid rate.
“The games we play, 75,000 [fans] against Inter Miami was a massive moment. It was a massive moment for the club, a massive moment for me. And that just prepared me for the World Cup, playing in front of those crowds,” he remarked.
“Playing every week in MLS has really given me the platform to go improve and get better every week. To make my national team debut, that wouldn’t have happened without the opportunity to play in MLS. I’ll always be grateful to the Rapids and the league for that. I love this.”
Despite still being a teenager, Herrington has never been afraid to test himself. Even if that meant embarking on a journey to play his club soccer in a new country – and city – over 8,000 miles from his hometown.
The Rapids have been there for him every step of the way, helping create a smooth transition that made him feel as at home as possible in the Rocky Mountains.
“It’s been massive. You’ve got some very, very talented and experienced players on the Rapids that have shown me the ropes of MLS at the beginning of playing overseas,” the Brisbane native emphasized.
“Zack Steffen, Rob Holding, Keegan [Rosenberry], Reggie [Cannon], they’ve all been so good at helping me get settled in as quickly as possible.”
Bright future
After a historic World Cup and a strong start to his debut MLS season, it’s no surprise that some of the world’s biggest clubs have had their eyes on securing Herrington’s signature.
Rumors continue to swirl as Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Colorado’s defensive gem. According to other outlets, Bayern Munich, Monaco, Ajax and others have been monitoring him. FC Barcelona even reportedly already had a bid rejected.
The secret on Herrington is out, and the sky’s the limit.
“It is special when you hear your name surrounded by those clubs,” Herrington smiled. “But as you said, it is just full focus on the field, wherever I am. Whether it’s the national team or with Colorado at the moment, it’s just putting my best foot forward every week for them and just doing so until I’m told something else.
“I’m loving my time in Colorado; I love the opportunities I’ve been given. It all comes along with the sport, and it’s nice to hear, but full focus on Colorado.”