LAFC loan defender Artem Smoliakov to Ukrainian team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
LAFC have loaned defender Artem Smoliakov to Ukrainian Premier League side FC Kharkiv, the club announced Tuesday.
The loan runs through June 2027 and includes a purchase option.
Smoliakov joined LAFC from Ukrainian Premier League side Polissya Zhytomyr in February 2025, arriving on a U22 Initiative deal.
The 23-year-old Ukraine youth international has tallied 1g/4a in 40 appearances (all competitions) with LAFC.
"Artem is a well-regarded young defender whose contributions and development are highly valued at the club," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"This loan will benefit him and the club by providing the opportunity for him to earn regular minutes with an ambitious team. We are excited to follow his development and wish him nothing but success during this loan."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker