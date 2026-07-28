Charlotte FC showcase soccer culture as MLS All-Star hosts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Less than five years after playing their first MLS game, Charlotte FC have already reached a milestone.

“It's a city that's growing. It's a sports city, and to host a game like this in its infancy is incredible. I just hope the fans turn out on Wednesday, because there's some top players here, and really embrace the evening.”

“It's huge. It shows how far the city has come and the people of Charlotte deserve it,” club captain Ashley Westwood told reporters at training on Monday.

Boasting a trio of All-Star selections , the third-newest club in the league will welcome the North American soccer universe to the Queen City on Wednesday night as hosts of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Representing the Queen City

For most players, the opportunity to represent a host city at an All-Star Game is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – if that. But not for defender Tim Ream.

Back in his second MLS season, Ream earned his first All-Star selection as a member of Red Bull New York, representing the league and club against Manchester United alongside MLS legends Thierry Henry, Rafael Márquez and Juan Agudelo at then-Red Bull Arena during the 2011 All-Star Game.

Now, 15 years later, fresh off captaining the US men’s national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil, Ream will continue his blockbuster summer by representing his club side on home soil as well.

“An All-Star Game is a showcase, but it's an opportunity to showcase what the city is, what the soccer culture is here, and how big it is,” said Ream.

“I have obviously been able to experience it with different teams, the national team, Charlotte FC, and now with the All-Star Game and the eyes that it brings. It's great to showcase what the city is about and the culture here in terms of soccer and the fan experience."

Since joining MLS in 2022, The Crown have drawn sizable crowds to Bank of America Stadium and steadily improved into a perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs side.

They've also brought some big names to the city, the latest being French winger Allan Saint-Maximin as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha, and earned significant transfer fees for the likes of Patrick Agyemang and Adilson Malanda.

While it's still early days for CLTFC, head coach Dean Smith is confident about their overall direction.

"I think for some people, it might be their first visit to Charlotte as a city, first and foremost. My first visit when I came over here with my family was, we really liked the feel of the city, the culture, the people," said the Englishman, who will take charge of the MLS All-Stars vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars.

"We're four-and-a-half, five years old as a club, so we're making history all the time at the moment. We're setting up the club for what we want to have as long-term success. The city in general has bought into Charlotte FC. We see that with those who have been to our games. They're fun. The supporters enjoy it. They put on an atmosphere."