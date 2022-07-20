Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer homegrown Simon Colyn to PSV Eindhoven

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred homegrown midfielder Simon Colyn to Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven, the club announced Wednesday.

Colyn, 20, spent last season on loan at Jong PSV, the Dutch outfit’s reserve team. He had five goals and three assists in 28 appearances (17 starts) in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

“Simon progressed well on his loan to Jong PSV and everyone agreed he is in the right place for him to continue his development,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Our agreement with PSV includes the potential to receive future compensation. We wish Simon all the very best.”

A dual citizen of Canada and the Netherlands, Colyn spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Italian club SPAL. He signed with the Whitecaps' first team in April 2018 after coming through their academy system, though made just one substitute appearance.

Colyn, who played at the 2019 Concacaf U-17 championship with Canada, is Vancouver’s seventh academy product transferred to a European club. Others on that list are Canadian internationals Alphonso Davies and Sam Adekugbe, two key pieces of the country’s World Cup-bound team.

Jong PSV also have FC Dallas homegrown forward Dante Sealy on loan. Their senior team includes US youth international standout Richard Ledezma, who played in Real Salt Lake's academy.

