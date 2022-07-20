Vancouver Whitecaps transfer homegrown Simon Colyn to PSV Eindhoven

Colyn, 20, spent last season on loan at Jong PSV, the Dutch outfit’s reserve team. He had five goals and three assists in 28 appearances (17 starts) in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

“Simon progressed well on his loan to Jong PSV and everyone agreed he is in the right place for him to continue his development,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Our agreement with PSV includes the potential to receive future compensation. We wish Simon all the very best.”