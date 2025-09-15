Vancouver Whitecaps: Thomas Müller named Player of the Matchday

Thomas Müller had a birthday to remember on Matchday 33, scoring his first hat trick for Vancouver Whitecaps FC to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Müller added an assist on Saturday, the same day he turned 36, to lead a statement 7-0 home rout of the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union that clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the Whitecaps.

The Bayern Munich and Germany legend became the first player in MLS history to record a hat trick on his birthday while improving to 4g/1a in three appearances with Vancouver.

Vancouver's dominant display moved them within five points of the Union, with two games in hand on the Supporters' Shield leaders. The 'Caps also became the seventh team in MLS history to win a game by seven goals and the second this year, after the New York Red Bulls (7-0 vs. LA Galaxy on May 10).