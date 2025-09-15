Vancouver Whitecaps: Thomas Müller named Player of the Matchday

Thomas Müller had a birthday to remember on Matchday 33, scoring his first hat trick for Vancouver Whitecaps FC to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
Müller added an assist on Saturday, the same day he turned 36, to lead a statement 7-0 home rout of the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union that clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the Whitecaps.
The Bayern Munich and Germany legend became the first player in MLS history to record a hat trick on his birthday while improving to 4g/1a in three appearances with Vancouver.
Vancouver's dominant display moved them within five points of the Union, with two games in hand on the Supporters' Shield leaders. The 'Caps also became the seventh team in MLS history to win a game by seven goals and the second this year, after the New York Red Bulls (7-0 vs. LA Galaxy on May 10).
The seven goals were a club record for an MLS regular-season match.
Müller is Vancouver's second MLS Player of the Matchday winner this season, following Brian White on Matchday 8. The Raumdeuter is the sixth former German Bundesliga player to earn the honor this season, following Pep Biel (Charlotte FC), Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls), João Klauss (St. Louis) and Marco Reus (LA Galaxy).
Vancouver continue their chase for a fourth straight Canadian Championship title on Tuesday when hosting Canadian Premier League side Forge FC in Leg 2 of their semifinal series (10 pm ET | OneSoccer). They return to MLS action on Saturday with a visit to Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.