Vancouver Whitecaps stay alive with LAFC rout: "Why can't it happen again?"

In potentially their final home game of the season, Vancouver Whitecaps FC put on a show at BC Place with an imposing 3-0 win over No. 1 seed LAFC . Led by a man-of-the-match performance by Ryan Gauld , Vancouver's season and Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes are still alive as they head back to Los Angeles for Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series on Friday (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

“I think the performance was really good. In terms of performance, it was kind of the same as we did in LA,” head coach Vanni Sartini said. “In LA, we had all the luck and the half-centimeters against us. Today it was all for us. That’s how tight I think this game can be. We need to go there to LA with the confidence that we can try to win.”