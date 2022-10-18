Vancouver Whitecaps sign fullback Luis Martins to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed fullback Luís Martins to a new contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The deal will keep Martins with Vancouver through 2024 and includes a club option for 2025.

“We are pleased to reach a new agreement with Luís,” Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Luís joined us in May and started to help the team but suffered a setback with an injury. When he returned, he showed his quality on both sides of the ball. Luís has a strong understanding of our system and will now benefit from having a preseason at our club.”

The 30-year-old wingback made 12 appearances for Vancouver in an injury-shortened 2022, tallying three assists in 468 minutes. Before joining the Whitecaps, he spent the previous three seasons in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, where he started 33 of 34 matches, recording one goal and four assists in 2021.

He enjoyed a strong finish to Vancouver's 2022 campaign, recording all three of his assists in his final four appearances from his left back spot as the club just missed out on a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.