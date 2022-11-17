Vancouver Whitecaps sign forward Simon Becher from MLS NEXT Pro

“Simon joined us from the SuperDraft last January and is another example of how important it is to have our MLS NEXT Pro team as part of our path to the first team,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a press release. “Throughout his first year at the club, Simon showed us he has the qualities that we look for in a player both on and off the pitch. We are excited for him to make the next step and continue to grow in his young career."