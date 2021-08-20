Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian international defender Marcus Godinho

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed defender Marcus Godinho, the club announced Friday. He penned a contract through the end of the 2021 season with club options through 2023.
Godinho, 24, was most recently with German third-tier club FC Zwickau, where he made 31 appearances. Prior to that, he played for Scottish club Hearts. He's a product of Toronto FC's academy.
The fullback has registered five appearances with the Canadian men's national team.
Vancouver acquired the MLS Discovery Priority to Godinho from CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.
"Marcus is a player that we've been following for a while now and we’re pleased to have him join our club,” head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a club statement. “He is a defender who can play in several positions on the backline. We watched him as a right and left fullback, and even as a central defender in a back three. It is important for us to have a lot of depth in our roster and Marcus provides us with that."