Denis Bouanga hits peak form for LAFC ahead of Club World Cup

"For me, obviously, marking that goal today was big for the team, but I think [corners are] something that we practiced day in and day out, and that's been huge for us as a club."

"We saw it last week against Club América. We saw it again today," defender Eddie Segura , whose header off a Bouanga corner kick canceled out Dejan Joveljić 's opener right before halftime, told reporters post-match.

Last weekend, Bouanga came up clutch for LAFC in the FIFA Club World Cup play-in match against LIGA MX's Club América, assisting the equalizer from a corner kick before scoring the game-winner in the 115th minute to earn a 2-1 victory worth nearly $10 million .

Giroud too

The rest was all Bouanga as the perennial Golden Boot presented by Audi contender showed off one of the many goal-creating abilities in his toolkit: drawing penalties. Continually terrorizing SKC defenders until he incited an ill-advised challenge, Bouanga sent himself to the spot for the winning penalty, which he nonchalantly dispatched into the back of the net in the 59th minute.

The 30-year-old put the cherry on top of his memorable performance with a stoppage-time assist for Olivier Giroud to score in his second consecutive MLS match.

"That's been there since day one in training. You see that the two wanted to play together, wanted to connect," head coach Steve Cherundolo said of his attackers' budding relationship.

"I think the role of the last two games for Olivier coming in has been really good and it's been very important for us too. I think if he starts a game, I'm sure he will do as well.