Vancouver Whitecaps players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 15 of the 2023 season.
Vancouver players fined
The Disciplinary Committee has found Vancouver Whitecaps FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against St. Louis CITY SC on May 27 and have been issued an official warning for their first violation this season.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon, defender Ranko Veselinovic, midfielder Luís Martins, midfielder Andrés Cubas, forward Déiber Caicedo, and forward Levonte Johnson have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: STL-VAN VAN Mass Confrontation 93+min
FC Dallas warned, San Jose Earthquakes fined
The Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their match on May 27.
FC Dallas will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season. San Jose have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a third time this season, and the organization and head coach Luchi Gonzalez have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, San Jose goalkeeper Daniel and forward Benjamin Kikanović and FC Dallas forward Jáder Obrian have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: SJ-DAL Mass Confrontation post-match
João Paulo fined
Seattle Sounders FC midfielder João Paulo has been found guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner following his red card in the 75th minute of Seattle’s match against the New York Red Bulls on May 27.
João Paulo has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: SEA-RBNY João Paulo Failure to leave the field 75min