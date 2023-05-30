Vancouver Whitecaps players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Matchday 15 of the 2023 season.

The Disciplinary Committee has found Vancouver Whitecaps FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against St. Louis CITY SC on May 27 and have been issued an official warning for their first violation this season.

FC Dallas warned, San Jose Earthquakes fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy after their match on May 27.

FC Dallas will be issued an official warning for their first violation this season. San Jose have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for a third time this season, and the organization and head coach Luchi Gonzalez have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.