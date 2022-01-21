Vancouver Whitecaps loan midfielder Janio Bikel to Italy's Vicenza

The loan runs through June 30, 2022 with an option to purchase. LR Vicenza currently sit 20th in the standings.

“This is a move that made sense for both Janio and the club,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Janio is a very good player and Vicenza will be a good fit for him. At the same time, this move provides an additional opportunity for our current players and extra roster flexibility."