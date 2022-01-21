Vancouver Whitecaps loan midfielder Janio Bikel to Italy's Vicenza

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have loaned midfielder Janio Bikel to Italian Serie B side LR Vicenza, the club announced Friday.
The loan runs through June 30, 2022 with an option to purchase. LR Vicenza currently sit 20th in the standings.
“This is a move that made sense for both Janio and the club,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Janio is a very good player and Vicenza will be a good fit for him. At the same time, this move provides an additional opportunity for our current players and extra roster flexibility."
Bikel, 26, has spent the past two seasons with Vancouver, appearing in 46 games (39 starts) across all competitions, logging one goal and one assist.
He joined the Whitecaps from Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia following stints with Dutch sides NEC Nijmegen and SC Heerenveen.
Vancouver's key midfielders remain Caio Alexandre and Russell Teibert, among others.