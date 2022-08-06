Vancouver Whitecaps leave it late yet again in comeback win over Dynamo

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

USATSI_18826727

A furious late comeback for Vancouver Whitecaps FC against Houston Dynamo FC at BC Place on Friday flipped a potential sixth straight winless league result into yet another thrilling ending.

The Whitecaps were forced to navigate the match heavily shorthanded, with the likes of Cristian Dájome, Florian Jungwirth, Marcus Godinho, and Luis Martíns out due to health and safety protocols, and Brian White sidelined with a rib injury. Despite falling behind 1-0 just six minutes after kickoff, the 'Caps snatched a crucial three points late thanks to Simon Becher scoring on his MLS debut in the 88th minute and second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini delivering the winner in stoppage time.

Such late theatrics have become something of a habit this season for the Whitecaps, who have now accumulated a league-leading 13 points on goals scored after the 85th minute.

"I think [this win] should be in the highlight reel if we make the playoffs," Vancouver head coach Vanni Sartini said postgame.

Starting stronger

Vancouver's victory, their first in MLS play since July 2 (0W-2L-3D), certainly made for a joyous postgame celebration in the home locker room and in the BC Place stands. While he was thrilled with the ending, Sartini said starting off matches stronger will be paramount for his side moving forward, with Fafa Picault's early opener an example of the type of concession that's "not sustainable" down the stretch.

"We need to be better in starting the game and be ourselves from the beginning," the Italian manager said. "To be honest, we started the game well, but we conceded a goal that [was] kind of childish to concede ...In order to go to the playoff, we need to have games where we are out in front at the end of the first half, for sure."

"I think we need to wake up more from the beginning," Cavallini echoed. "It's like we react when we concede a goal, and that's something that really kills our game a little bit, because if it wasn't for the two goals we scored to come back, who knows?"

That said, it's another example of Vancouver's resilience, especially with them being so shorthanded entering the evening.

Playoff lifeline

The result gave a boost to Vancouver's hopes of mounting a push back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, with the Whitecaps now level on 30 points with the LA Galaxy, putting both sides two shy of the cutoff line in the Western Conference heading into the rest of the weekend.

That sets up a crucial away contest between Vancouver and LA on August 13 (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), where a result for the Whitecaps in Carson becomes almost a necessity. They'll be without Cavallini, not because of injury he mentioned that he felt fine despite "a little bit of a tear" in his quad but due to yellow card accumulation.

Still, the Canadian international expressed hope that his teammates would carry on the momentum from Friday night's comeback to one of their biggest matches of the season.

"As the season ends, things start to get more interesting," Cavallini said. "We have to gain as much points as possible and concede as least as possible ...It's going to be tough, but I think we can pull through and reach the playoffs."

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

Player Availability Report
MLS Disciplinary Summary
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 21 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps leave it late yet again in comeback win over Dynamo

Vancouver Whitecaps leave it late yet again in comeback win over Dynamo
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Houston Dynamo FC waive winger Tyler Pasher
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC waive winger Tyler Pasher
San Jose Earthquakes' Marcos Lopez suspended additional match for aggressive behavior
Disciplinary Committee Decision

San Jose Earthquakes' Marcos Lopez suspended additional match for aggressive behavior
“Top target”: Matt Miazga ends Chelsea loan swing with FC Cincinnati deal
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

“Top target”: Matt Miazga ends Chelsea loan swing with FC Cincinnati deal
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | August 05, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | August 05, 2022
GOAL: Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps - 92nd minute
0:57

GOAL: Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps - 92nd minute
GOAL: Simon Becher, Vancouver Whitecaps - 88th minute
0:50

GOAL: Simon Becher, Vancouver Whitecaps - 88th minute
GOAL: Fafà Picault, Houston Dynamo FC - 6th minute
0:43

GOAL: Fafà Picault, Houston Dynamo FC - 6th minute
More Video