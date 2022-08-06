Vancouver Whitecaps leave it late yet again in comeback win over Dynamo

"I think [this win] should be in the highlight reel if we make the playoffs," Vancouver head coach Vanni Sartini said postgame.

Such late theatrics have become something of a habit this season for the Whitecaps, who have now accumulated a league-leading 13 points on goals scored after the 85th minute.

The Whitecaps were forced to navigate the match heavily shorthanded, with the likes of Cristian Dájome , Florian Jungwirth , Marcus Godinho , and Luis Martíns out due to health and safety protocols, and Brian White sidelined with a rib injury. Despite falling behind 1-0 just six minutes after kickoff, the 'Caps snatched a crucial three points late thanks to Simon Becher scoring on his MLS debut in the 88th minute and second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini delivering the winner in stoppage time.

The 89th-minute goal was the SEVENTH time Vancouver has scored a result-changing goal after the 85th minute as its 13 points won on goals scored after 85’ are most in MLS this season. @WhitecapsFC | #VWFC

Starting stronger

Vancouver's victory, their first in MLS play since July 2 (0W-2L-3D), certainly made for a joyous postgame celebration in the home locker room and in the BC Place stands. While he was thrilled with the ending, Sartini said starting off matches stronger will be paramount for his side moving forward, with Fafa Picault's early opener an example of the type of concession that's "not sustainable" down the stretch.

"We need to be better in starting the game and be ourselves from the beginning," the Italian manager said. "To be honest, we started the game well, but we conceded a goal that [was] kind of childish to concede ...In order to go to the playoff, we need to have games where we are out in front at the end of the first half, for sure."

"I think we need to wake up more from the beginning," Cavallini echoed. "It's like we react when we concede a goal, and that's something that really kills our game a little bit, because if it wasn't for the two goals we scored to come back, who knows?"