Vancouver Whitecaps FC: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

We begged Vancouver ’s front office, for years, to get a third high-level DP. One more piece to give them a puncher’s chance in the biggest games against the best teams.

This summer they finally complied. And in so doing, they bumped a typically pretty decent ‘Caps side up to “best version of the Whitecaps in their MLS history.”

There wasn’t much movement from the 2023 version of the ‘Caps to the 2024 version – at least until the summer window. And so the decision-makers came in for a lot of criticism from the likes of me, and Wiebe, and Sacha and Brad, and the rest of the gang on Season Pass whenever a camera was turned on or a mic shoved in our faces.

“They’re a good team,” the refrain went, “but they lack that one extra piece to make them a legitimate threat against the best in the region.”

We saw that play out before the season even started, as they lost a Concacaf Champions Cup home-and-home vs. Tigres. We saw it play out in April with a big loss to the Galaxy, and in May with a blowout loss to LAFC. We saw it in Leagues Cup, when they couldn’t hang against a very good Pumas UNAM side in the Round of 32.

But right around the time of that Pumas loss, they added Scottish central midfielder Stuart Armstrong as that third DP. I was skeptical – Armstrong’s approaching his mid-30s – and he certainly didn’t arrive match-fit. He barely played any role as the ‘Caps stumbled down the stretch and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, where just about everybody expected them to lose in the Wild Card vs. Portland.

It didn’t work out like that. Instead, Armstrong was awesome as a midfield connector in Vanni Sartini’s modified 4-3-2-1, freeing up Ryan Gauld to go all-out in attack. The ‘Caps won 5-0 in just their second postseason win in club history.

They then went toe-to-toe with LAFC in the next round, arguably outplaying the Black & Gold over the course of three games – the second of which was a 3-0 home win that was probably the best performance, when adjusting for both stakes and degree of difficulty, in club history.

As I said above, it still wasn’t enough: LAFC won Game 3, which is why I’m writing Vancouver’s post-mortem instead. But last year’s meeting between these two teams was a slaughter. This year’s was two evenly matched sides throwing haymakers for 270 minutes.