Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

The Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire roadshow heads up to Canada, home of the hottest team in the region: Vancouver Whitecaps FC . I’ve been watching it in awe for three months and honestly, you can still knock me over with a feather.

The shoe is somehow on the other foot now. Vancouver are the Big Bad and LAFC are punching up (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

You could probably knock LAFC over with a feather, too, given how they’ve owned the ‘Caps over the past few years. In tournament after tournament after tournament – sometimes the Concacaf Champions Cup , sometimes the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – the Black & Gold would just batter Vancouver, showing them the gap between the two sides. Even in last year’s playoffs, when it was clear that the gap had narrowed, a narrow gap was still a gap. It was undeniable.

Symbolically, though, they need to slay the beast. Doing so, at home in front of a fired-up crowd that’s rapidly and justifiably fallen in love with this team, would mean quite a bit.

I don’t really have much doubt about Vancouver’s legitimacy at this point – you don’t eliminate Saprissa, Monterrey, Pumas and Miami while averaging 2.4 ppg in the league despite battling various injuries if you’re not standing on business. New head coach Jesper Sørensen has this team playing soccer that is both winning and beautiful.

More to the point, though, is that stuff I wrote above: LAFC have bullied the hell out of Vancouver over the past few years, eliminating them from the 2023 CCC (née League), 2023 playoffs and 2024 playoffs by an aggregate score of 15-6. That’s pretty commanding.

I mean, if they win this game they get another week of me calling them The Best Team in North America™ in every column I write. If that’s not motivation, what is???

This would be a signature win and an announcement that their era amongst the elite isn’t over just yet.

But the shine has come off over the past six months. First they were handled by the Seattle Sounders in last year’s playoffs, then they got off to a slow start in the league, and then they got smushed by Messi & Friends in the second leg of the CCC quarters.

Since Steve Cherundolo became head coach in 2022 they’ve been to two MLS Cups (winning one), won the 2022 Supporters’ Shield, won last year’s US Open Cup and made it to the final of the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup and the 2024 Leagues Cup . Oh, they also played in (and lost) the 2023 Campeones Cup and topped last year’s Western Conference regular-season standings.

To be fair, Vancouver aren’t the only team that LAFC have bullied. Their standard of success from Day 1 can be matched by few teams in the league’s history.

His eye for a pass changed the tide against St. Louis CITY on Sunday Night Soccer a few weeks ago, yet that potential return to Fenerbahçe is coming up fast. Is the 27-year-old just a piece to get LAFC through the FIFA Club World Cup (should they get there over Club América )? Does he have a future in LA come July? Past 2025?

The Turkish international and on-loan Designated Player’s deal goes through June 30 with a purchase option. Ünder has started three matches in Black & Gold, but has mainly been a 20-minute bench player.

Both have been rocks. Both will get about as good a winger-vs-fullback challenge as exists in MLS on Sunday. Bouanga routinely swaps sides, and LAFC’s other wingers are no slouches either.

For all the Appreciation Posts™ rolling in as the long-time ‘Caps core levels up, there has been precious little mainstream attention paid to Ocampo , who barely played last year after arriving in the summer on a U22 Initiative deal from Colombian's Atlético Nacional, and Johnson , a 19-year-old left back filling in for Canada international Sam Adekugbe (he wasn’t even playing college soccer this time last year).

You can’t talk about how explosive and devastating Bouanga is without zeroing in on the man-to-man matchups that the LAFC attacker generally turns into one-man shows.

Let’s take a look at a typical Vancouver build-out. I picked this one at random – literally just opened our clipping tool, scrubbed forward until whenever and grabbed the sequence it landed on.

The utterly remarkable thing about the ‘Caps is they've kept their same style and principles of play even when missing players via injury or international absence, and even when rotating the squad, and even when on short rest, etc. etc. etc. ad infinitum. It’s remarkable.

This doesn’t end up in a goal, or even a shot, but it puts a lot of pressure on RSL’s defense to cover from touchline-to-touchline, scramble, keep track of 1-2s, always be aware of the space they’re leaving behind them, and so, so many more things, until Justen Glad is finally able to cut out that attempted slip pass and turn things in the other direction.

So what are we seeing here?

Vancouver mostly don't play a pass until they’ve engaged the defense. They are in no rush and want the smoke. It’s Columbus Crew-esque. Once you've played that (or any) pass, you need to immediately find space. For the center backs that usually means dropping into support positions, but for everyone else the first place you’re trying to find space is forwards. That creates collective, downhill, attacking momentum. The space they most want to take is the space the defender they’ve engaged has just vacated. Count how many times that happens in this sequence alone. Because their structure is so good, they’re not afraid to lose possession pushing forward (their rest defense is excellent). That means they can be bold, and fortune favors the bold.

There are other things at play here, too – goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka’s ability to distribute allows the ‘Caps to more easily shift teams from side-to-side (that semi-Cruyff he pulls at the 21-second mark is important to the shape of the whole thing), and they always have at least one player off the ball attacking space behind the opposing backline. Keeping those center backs occupied means it’s easier for the attacking midfielders and wingers to find time and space, right?

It’s incredible how resilient this has all been. Ryan Gauld is still out and Brian White is now on the mend as well. They’ve had to shuttle new signings Jayden Nelson and Emmanuel Sabbi in and out of the lineup due to injury, and same with both starting fullbacks. D-mid Andrés Cubas (their best all-around player) and Ranko Veselinović (their best center back) have both been rested and rotated.

They've now played 19 games across all competitions against teams from four countries.

They’ve lost two of them. They have a +19 goal differential across those 19 games and lead MLS in all the advanced stuff that matters.