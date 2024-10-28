Matchday

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

24-Playoffs-H2W-VANvLAFC
MLSsoccer staff

LAFC (No. 1) visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 9) Sunday, looking to close out their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia

Following a 2-1 win in Game 1, LAFC are just one win away from hosting either Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) or Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5) in the Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Vancouver force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 8 at BMO Stadium.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Seed: Western Conference No. 8
  • Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)

The Whitecaps' backs are against the wall following a Game 1 loss in Los Angeles, but playing an elimination in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs is nothing new to Vanni Sartini's side. Powered by a Ryan Gauld hat trick, Vancouver roared to a 5-0 Wild Card rout of the Portland Timbers.

And the Scottish international's goal, deep into second-half stoppage time, not only gave the 'Caps a late lifeline at BMO Stadium, but will surely give them confidence, especially at BC Place, that they can send this series to a decisive Game 3.

"A lot of positives, we played well, we played, I would say, an honest game against an extremely good team," Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini said after the match. "It's a team that is very strong, there's a lot of strength in this team, the first two or three steps are really hard to contain. And they're very good in transition. I think we did really well."

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Seed: Western Conference No. 1
  • Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)

LAFC took care of business in Game 1, getting goals from Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera, who capped a sensational team goal, to move one step forward to hosting a Western Conference semifinal against either Seattle or Houston.

The Western Conference top seed, who extended their winning streak to seven matches in all competitions, could have had an even more lopsided scoreline had they been a bit more clinical in finishing a multitude of chances.

"The performance is not enough, but we got the result so that's the most important thing," goalkeeper Hugo Lloris told MLS Season Pass post-game. "I think we need to increase our level if we want to have a mission. A win is a win, so that's positive."

"If we want to have a mission in this MLS Cup [playoffs], we need to do even better," Lloris added. "But I believe. We can do it. We need to realize that a game like tonight, we didn't feel safe until the end. So we have to do better."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday Vancouver Whitecaps FC Los Angeles Football Club

Related Stories

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2
Who's in, who's out? DC United & Toronto FC continue 2025 roster moves
Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2
More News
More News
Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2
Who's in, who's out? DC United & Toronto FC continue 2025 roster moves

Who's in, who's out? DC United & Toronto FC continue 2025 roster moves
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2
Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2
Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2
Video
Video
LAFC find another gear vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
1:47
MLS Wrap-Up

LAFC find another gear vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
"Charlotte killer" Facu Torres leads Orlando in professional performance
2:39
MLS Wrap-Up

"Charlotte killer" Facu Torres leads Orlando in professional performance
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
5:21

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
Player of the Match: Denis Bouanga | Western Conference Round One, Game 1
0:27

Player of the Match: Denis Bouanga | Western Conference Round One, Game 1