Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Monterrey: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick off their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday with a Leg 1 matchup with Liga MX giant CF Monterrey at BC Place.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, March 5 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
Leg 2 will be played at Estadio BBVA on March 12, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face either reigning Central American Cup champions Alajuelense or Mexican giants Pumas UNAM.
Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
The Whitecaps were dealt a scare with a 2-1 defeat to Saprissa in Leg 1 of their Round One series, but it's been an otherwise excellent start under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen. Vancouver got the job done with a 2-0 home victory in Leg 2 to secure a place in the Round of 16.
The 'Caps have also won each of their first two matches to start their 2025 league campaign, most recently taking down reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy, 2-1, thanks to a late game-winner from striker Brian White.
Star midfielder Ryan Gauld and Canadian international Jayden Nelson have also keyed Vancouver's strong start to the season, with Gauld tallying 2g/1a and Nelson recording 1g/4a across all competitions.
- Round One: 5-0 aggregate vs. Forge FC (Canada)
It was smooth sailing for CF Monterrey in the opening round of Concacaf Champions League, as the five-time LIGA MX champions rolled past Canadian side Forge FC via a 5-0 aggregate scoreline. Germán Berterame and Jordi Cortizo each found the back of the net twice during the tie.
Although Monterrey got off to a hot start in CCC, they haven't been as successful in league play, currently sitting ninth in the Clausura standings.
Rayados did win their last LIGA MX contest however, defeating Santos Laguna, 4-2, in a match where new marquee signing Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for the club, and will look to carry that momentum into their series with Vancouver.