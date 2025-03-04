Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. CF Monterrey: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick off their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday with a Leg 1 matchup with Liga MX giant CF Monterrey at BC Place.

Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Leg 2 will be played at Estadio BBVA on March 12, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face either reigning Central American Cup champions Alajuelense or Mexican giants Pumas UNAM.

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

The Whitecaps were dealt a scare with a 2-1 defeat to Saprissa in Leg 1 of their Round One series, but it's been an otherwise excellent start under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen. Vancouver got the job done with a 2-0 home victory in Leg 2 to secure a place in the Round of 16.

The 'Caps have also won each of their first two matches to start their 2025 league campaign, most recently taking down reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy, 2-1, thanks to a late game-winner from striker Brian White.