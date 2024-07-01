Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Brian White named Player of the Matchday

Brian White scored a hat trick to lead Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 4-3 come-from-behind home win over St. Louis CITY SC, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 23.
White's second career hat trick - which included a scorpion kick goal - ensured the 'Caps took all three points at BC Place after overcoming a two-goal deficit for the first time since 2013, when they rallied to defeat the New England Revolution.
The 28-year-old also reached 39 tallies with the Whitecaps to level Camilo Sanvezzo for most regular-season goals in the club's MLS history.
White is now a two-time Player of the Matchday recipient (Matchday 29 of 2021) and is Vancouver's first winner since Ryan Gauld in Matchday 21 of the 2023 season. Along with Sanvezzo (five times) and Kekuta Manneh (twice), he's the only player in club history to win multiple MLS Player of the Matchday awards.
Up next for White and Vancouver is a July 4 visit to Western Conference rivals Minnesota United (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.