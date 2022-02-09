Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have re-signed goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer through 2022 with club options from 2023-25, the club announced Tuesday.
The 20-year-old first signed an MLS contract in August 2020 as a homegrown player, though his previous contract option was declined. The British Columbia native awaits his MLS debut.
"Isaac is a good young goalkeeper who works hard, continues to grow, and will also see minutes with our MLS NEXT Pro team,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We have a great group of young Canadian keepers, and we will add some additional experience to the group in the coming weeks.”
Last season, Boehmer was loaned to Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC, making one regular-season start as they won the North Star Shield.
At this stage of preseason, Vancouver’s lead goalkeeper is homegrown Thomas Hasal after they traded Canadian international Maxime Crepeau to LAFC.