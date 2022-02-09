Vancouver Whitecaps FC re-sign goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer

The 20-year-old first signed an MLS contract in August 2020 as a homegrown player, though his previous contract option was declined. The British Columbia native awaits his MLS debut.

"Isaac is a good young goalkeeper who works hard, continues to grow, and will also see minutes with our MLS NEXT Pro team,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “We have a great group of young Canadian keepers, and we will add some additional experience to the group in the coming weeks.”