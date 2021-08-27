Vancouver Whitecaps FC loan homegrown Simon Colyn to Jong PSV

Before heading to PSV Eindhoven’s reserve side, the 19-year-old spent eight months on loan with the youth teams of Italian Serie B club SPAL.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have loaned homegrown midfielder Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022 with an option to buy, it was announced Friday.

“This is a great opportunity for Simon to continue his development in a very good set-up at PSV, a club he knows well,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and CEO. “We will continue to track his progress.”

Colyn signed with Vancouver’s first team in April 2018 and has made a singular MLS appearance, coming off the bench for a four-minute shift during his rookie season.

A Canadian youth international, he also holds Dutch citizenship and has enjoyed two previous training stints with PSV Eindhoven’s youth teams. He’s recently been training with the club’s U-23 side.