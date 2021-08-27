Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC loan homegrown Simon Colyn to Jong PSV

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Simon Colyn Vancouver

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have loaned homegrown midfielder Simon Colyn to Jong PSV through June 2022 with an option to buy, it was announced Friday.

Before heading to PSV Eindhoven’s reserve side, the 19-year-old spent eight months on loan with the youth teams of Italian Serie B club SPAL.

“This is a great opportunity for Simon to continue his development in a very good set-up at PSV, a club he knows well,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and CEO. “We will continue to track his progress.”

Colyn signed with Vancouver’s first team in April 2018 and has made a singular MLS appearance, coming off the bench for a four-minute shift during his rookie season.

A Canadian youth international, he also holds Dutch citizenship and has enjoyed two previous training stints with PSV Eindhoven’s youth teams. He’s recently been training with the club’s U-23 side.

FC Dallas homegrown forward Dante Sealy is also on loan at Jong PSV in a deal that lasts two years. Once-capped US men’s national team winger Richard Ledezma, who spent time in Real Salt Lake’s academy, is also at the Netherlands-based club.

Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Minnesota United FC sign veteran MLS forward Fanendo Adi
Columbus Crew waive goalkeeper Matt Lampson
New York Red Bulls sign Sean Nealis to multi-year contract extension 

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos

Vancouver Whitecaps part ways with head coach Marc Dos Santos
What comes next for Real Salt Lake as Freddy Juarez departs?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What comes next for Real Salt Lake as Freddy Juarez departs?
MLS Conference winner odds: Sporting KC, NYCFC on the chase
Betting odds

MLS Conference winner odds: Sporting KC, NYCFC on the chase
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 18
MLS Fantasy Week 18 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 18 Positional Rankings
Minnesota United FC sign veteran MLS forward Fanendo Adi
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United FC sign veteran MLS forward Fanendo Adi
More News
Video
Video
THE NORTH REMEMBERS! After prolonged wait, Canadian supporters and their clubs reunite
5:49

THE NORTH REMEMBERS! After prolonged wait, Canadian supporters and their clubs reunite
2021 MLS All-Star Game full shootout
7:53

2021 MLS All-Star Game full shootout
HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
4:25

HIGHLIGHTS: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
15:15

Watch MLS in 15 from MLS vs. Liga MX All-Stars | August 25, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.