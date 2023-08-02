Vancouver Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinović signs contract extension

Since his arrival in MLS, Veselinović ranks sixth in the league in both clearances (447) and blocks (83) during the regular season and is one of four players in the league to record at least 400 clearances.

“Ranko has made tremendous strides since joining our club in 2020 and has been a staple in our backline over the last three plus years,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “Still only 24 years old, Ranko has already played more than 100 games for our club, 15th most in our MLS era. We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement and we now look forward to seeing him continue his growth as a leader in our group on and off the pitch as he helps us achieve our goals for this year and beyond.”