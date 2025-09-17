Vancouver Whitecaps cruise past Forge FC to Canadian Championship final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are off to the 2025 Canadian Championship final, closing out a 6-2 aggregate semifinal victory over Canadian Premier League side Forge FC with a 4-0 Leg 2 result Tuesday night at BC Place.

The 'Caps are now one win away from claiming the Voyageurs Cup for a fourth straight season, which would make them the first club to do so in the tournament's modern era. Vancouver will host the winner of the other semifinal series between the CPL's Atlético Ottawa and Vancouver FC on October 1 (Vancouver FC lead 3-1 on aggregate).

After drawing the first leg 2-2 last month in Hamilton, the Whitecaps jumped on top of Forge FC early on Tuesday and never looked back, starting with Tristan Blackmon's seventh-minute opener, which the center back headed home off a corner kick.

J.C. Ngando moved the aggregate advantage to 4-2 with a 28th-minute strike, before standout midfielder Sebastian Berhalter effectively put the series to bed with a penalty-kick finish in the 49th minute.