At last, Toronto FC capture 2020 Canadian Championship over Forge FC

On a June night in 2022, Toronto FC finally became 2020 Canadian Championship winners after triumphing 5-4 on penalties over Canadian Premier League side Forge FC following a 1-1, 90-minute draw Saturday evening at Tim Horton's Field.

Kosi Thompson converted TFC's sixth kick of the penalty tiebreak, former Toronto academy player Kwasi Poku saw his attempt rattle off the crossbar, and the Reds captured their record eighth Canadian Championship crown in a final delayed nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Voyageurs Cup stands as manager Bob Bradley's first trophy haul with the Reds.

Alejandro Pozuelo put Toronto in front with his second golazo from distance in as many competitions, this time picking out the top left corner in the 57th minute.

The advantage lasted only three minutes, though. Aboubacar Sissoko played a long early ball from the right flank, then Tristan Borges got free on the opposite flank, took it down inside the penalty area and hammered a low finish past Quentin Westberg to level affairs at 1-1.