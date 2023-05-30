USMNT to face Germany, Ghana in October friendlies

The US men’s national team will play two high-profile friendlies this upcoming October to prepare for quarterfinal matches in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League the following month, the federation announced Tuesday.

  • Saturday, Oct. 14: USA vs. Germany | East Hartford, Conn. | 3 pm ET
  • Tuesday, Oct. 17: USA vs. Ghana | Nashville, Tenn. | 8:30 pm ET

The first game will be held from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, then the second is held at Nashville SC’s GEODIS Park.

Germany boast talent from some of the top clubs in Europe and are preparing to host the 2024 UEFA Championship. Ghana have twice knocked the United States out of World Cups (2006, 2010) and will be seeking their first win on US soil in the all-time series.

By next October, the USMNT are expected to have a full-time head coach. Sporting director Matt Crocker has said they’ll appoint a new manager by the end of summer.

