USMNT star Zack Steffen to lead March to the Match for Crew Lower.com Field opener

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

Before Zack Steffen was plying his trade with one of the top clubs in the world at Manchester City, the US men's national team goalkeeper got his start in MLS as a standout in net for the Columbus Crew.

The 26-year-old backstop has long spoken about his fondness for his original home in MLS, where he built the reputation as a stalwart, which he parlayed into his 2019 move to Man City and into his current role as the presumptive No. 1 goalkeeper for the USMNT. When the Crew mark the opening of their brand new Lower.com Field with Saturday's Eastern Conference showdown against the New England Revolution (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), Steffen will be making a guest appearance to help commemorate the dawn of a new era for the club by leading the Crew supporters' March to the Match.

It's set to be part of an all-around festive night in Columbus as the club breaks in the downtown state-of-the-art new venue from its longtime home of Historic Crew Stadium.

Steffen first joined the Crew in 2016, eventually emerging as one of the league's best goalkeepers culminating with a phenomenal 2018 campaign that saw him named as an MLS All-Star, Best XI honoree and as the league's Goalkeeper of the Year.

That precipitated his move to Man City, where he's currently the club's No. 2 backstop after a brief stint on loan in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Düsseldorf. He's also established himself as a first-choice option for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, with 23 senior caps to his name, including four in 2021.

Columbus Crew Zack Steffen

