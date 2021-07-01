USMNT star Zack Steffen to lead March to the Match for Crew Lower.com Field opener

Before Zack Steffen was plying his trade with one of the top clubs in the world at Manchester City, the US men's national team goalkeeper got his start in MLS as a standout in net for the Columbus Crew .

The 26-year-old backstop has long spoken about his fondness for his original home in MLS, where he built the reputation as a stalwart, which he parlayed into his 2019 move to Man City and into his current role as the presumptive No. 1 goalkeeper for the USMNT. When the Crew mark the opening of their brand new Lower.com Field with Saturday's Eastern Conference showdown against the New England Revolution (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), Steffen will be making a guest appearance to help commemorate the dawn of a new era for the club by leading the Crew supporters' March to the Match.