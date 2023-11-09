USMNT seek solutions as Pulisic, Weah miss Nations League roster

The US men’s national team will have to navigate past Trinidad & Tobago without linchpins Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah this month, an opportunity for less established players to prove their worth as the Yanks seek to reach the final phase of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League in a two-legged aggregate quarterfinal vs. the Soca Warriors in the upcoming international window.

“ … Think about World Cup qualifying and all the adjustments we've had to make as guys drop off, particularly this time of year as the pitches get heavy, as the game schedule is getting loaded, the players are always at risk. So we’ll adapt, we’ll put guys in the field that are prepared and know what we're doing on the field and will make a good impact.”

“Both of them, it's not too serious,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter of the hamstring injuries that have ruled out his star wing duo as his roster was released on Thursday . “But unfortunately, they aren’t going to be able to participate in this camp. We see them on track to get back to play soon. But it's too short of a deadline, so they won't be involved. And for us, we're used to this type of thing.

Berhalter has both tactical and personnel options for patching those gaps.

He noted his technical staff hopes playmaker Gio Reyna is ready to leg heavier minutes than he did in the October window. The aforementioned absences could also open doors to two young products of MLS academies now climbing the ranks in the Bundesliga: Philadelphia Union alum Paxten Aaronson, now at Eintracht Frankfurt, and D.C. United product Kevin Paredes, who has recently become a regular out wide at VfL Wolfsburg.

“When two guys go down, an opportunity opens up for another player,” said the coach of the younger Aaronson brother, whose older sibling Brenden is also on this roster and could push for minutes. “We see [Paxten] as a winger similar to Christian, in the fact that he gets in the penalty box and he's dangerous in front of goal, and that’s what we focus on with our wingers. We know goals are a premium, and he's a young player that has shown that he has a knack for scoring goals, and the starting point is arriving in the penalty box, which he does really well.

“He's got an interesting profile with his quickness and his ability to get out of trouble, we think he's good at pressing. He's got a lot of things that show us he’s going to be an excellent player in the future and now's the time to give him an opportunity.”

Berhalter mentioned he originally expected Paredes to push for a fullback role when the Virginia native first made a name in MLS, though he’s presently seen as equal parts an attacking option.

“When I first saw him at D.C., I immediately thought, this is the left back of the future, a guy that can really step into that role,” he said. “We've been watching his work in Wolfsburg, impressed with what he was able to do last game as a wingback, and think that he's versatile. So we like that versatility, especially as we have needs in the winger position. We think he's a guy that can slot in nicely.